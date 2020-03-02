Global  

Flavor Flav Ousted From Public Enemy After Row Over Bernie Sanders Support

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
The hip hop group make public their decision to move forward without their rapper bandmate just hours after Chuck D threatens to give him 'a year to get his act together.'
News video: Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig 00:52

 Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav [Video]Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav

Rolling Stone reports that Flavor Flav and Chuck D were fighting over the marketing of their group's name and the likeness for a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance [Video]Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Flavor Flav Kicked Out of Public Enemy After Cease and Desist Letter to Bernie Sanders

Flavor Flav Kicked Out of Public Enemy After Cease and Desist Letter to Bernie SandersFlavor Flav has been kicked out of Public Enemy after more than 35 years in the hip-hop group. The decision came following the a cease and desist letter the...
The Wrap

Flavor Flav ‘fired from Public Enemy over Bernie Sanders spat’

Flavor Flav has been fired from hip hop group Public Enemy following a spat over an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally, according to Rolling Stone.
Belfast Telegraph


