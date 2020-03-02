Global  

Public Enemy says split with Flavor Flav not about politics

Reuters India Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Rap group Public Enemy split with founder member Flavor Flav but said on Monday that the move had been a long time coming and was not because of a dispute over its performance at a rally for U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders.
News video: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance 01:22

 Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' The split comes days after Flav accused Bernie Sanders' campaign of using his...

Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav [Video]Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav

Rolling Stone reports that Flavor Flav and Chuck D were fighting over the marketing of their group's name and the likeness for a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction [Video]Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy.

Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after campaign dispute

NEW YORK (AP) — Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over the rap group’s plan to perform at a Bernie Sanders...
Chuck D Explains Why Public Enemy Finally Split From Flavor Flav

Chuck D doesn't care that he's trending in the wake of announcing that Public Enemy has parted ways with Flavor Flav, but he does want to clear some thing up...
