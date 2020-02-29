Global  

Sanders Supporter Michael Moore Brushes Off Biden’s First Primary Win: ‘South Carolina Is Not Representative of the US’

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Sanders Supporter Michael Moore brushes off Biden's first primary win: 'South Carolina is not representative of the United States, that's just a fact. South Carolina will have absolutely no impact on the November 3rd election.'
News video: Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out 02:10

 An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens looks at the scorecard.

