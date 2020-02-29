Sanders Supporter Michael Moore Brushes Off Biden’s First Primary Win: ‘South Carolina Is Not Representative of the US’
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Sanders Supporter Michael Moore brushes off Biden's first primary win: 'South Carolina is not representative of the United States, that's just a fact. South Carolina will have absolutely no impact on the November 3rd election.'
An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens looks at the scorecard.
Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate..
Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who makes his first appearance on primary ballots in Super Tuesday states, said on Monday that he talked to his former rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and..
Joe Biden is hoping for his first 2020 win and Bernie Sanders has momentum from his victories in New Hampshire and Nevada and his popular vote lead in Iowa.