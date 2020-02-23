Global  

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Chokes Up in Emotional Tribute To Chris Matthews at End of Final Hardball

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took over the reins for Chris Matthews after a sudden retirement announcement Monday night, offered an emotional tribute to Matthews – in the seat which the longtime host of Hardball brought to light the political news for Americans each night. Kornacki had high praise for Matthews while becoming emotional in stating that […]
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism 00:40

 MSNBC&apos;s Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter.

