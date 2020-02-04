Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are ''Freaking Out'' Thanks to Netflix's Cheer

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are ''Freaking Out'' Thanks to Netflix's Cheer

E! Online Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
You could say that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are "fangirling" over Netflix's hit show Cheer. The docuseries, following the nationally ranked 40-member Navarro College...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashton Kutcher still cares for Demi Moore's children [Video]Ashton Kutcher still cares for Demi Moore's children

Ashton Kutcher will "never stop loving" Demi Moore's children, as he was their stepfather whilst he was married to Demi from 2005 to 2013.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Got a Gift from Netflix's 'Cheer' & They're Freaking Out

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are such big fans of the Netflix series Cheer that the streaming service sent them a package from the Navarro Cheer Team! The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.