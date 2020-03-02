Global  

Judge Judy Confirms End of TV Show After 25 Seasons

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
When appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Judge Judy Sheindlin assures fans that while her Daytime Emmy award-winning show has been axed, she will return with a new show.
News video: James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News

James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News 04:11

 James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end.

Trending Now: Judge Judy Is Ending [Video]Trending Now: Judge Judy Is Ending

Judge Judy Sheindlin shared the news on today's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:40Published

'Judge Judy' to End With Season 25 | THR News [Video]'Judge Judy' to End With Season 25 | THR News

'Judge Judy' to End With Season 25 | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:01Published


'Judge Judy' is coming to an end after 25 seasons

Courtroom reality show 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end after 25 years, host Judy Sheindlin has announced.
CTV News Also reported by •CBS NewsThe WrapJust JaredbizjournalsUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesTMZ.comFOXNews.comE! OnlineCBS 2

Chrissy Teigen Is Coming for Judge Judy's Gavel in Chrissy's Court First Look

Chrissy's Court is about to be in session. Chrissy Teigen's new Quibi show is on its way to fill the void Judge Judy will be leaving when her show ends later...
E! Online


9HoneyCelebrity

9Honey Celebrity One of the highest-paid stars in TV, Judge Judy makes an estimated US$50 million (approx. $77 million) a year for t… https://t.co/u5oZhsDjke 8 hours ago

Ninecomau

Nine.com.au One of the highest-paid stars in TV, Judge Judy makes an estimated $77 million a year for the long-running court sh… https://t.co/hLMa7TE7EG 8 hours ago

