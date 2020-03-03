Global  

Bill Evanov, Founder and President of Canadian Radio Empire, Dies at 77

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
*Bill Evanov*, the founder and president of Evanov Communications Inc., which operates 19 radio stations in Canada, passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on Friday (Feb. 28), a statement from his company announced. He was 77.
