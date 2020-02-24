Carrie Underwood Admits Eating Only 800 Calories A Day After Winning ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her nutrition and health following her American Idol win in 2005. In her cover story with Women’s Health magazine, the 36-year-old singer revealed that she was only eating 800 calories per day. “I shouldn’t care what other people think about me,” Carrie shared in her interview. “I was tired, [...]

