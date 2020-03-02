Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Have Been Deleted, Sheriff Confirms in Response to Vanessa's Statement
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () The photos that were taken from the site of Kobe Bryant‘s helicopter crash site have been deleted, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has confirmed. On Sunday, Kobe‘s widow Vanessa Bryant released a statement via her legal team in which she expressed that she was devastated to find out that deputies had publicly disseminated photos [...]
Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety source said the photos showed the helicopter crash scene and victims' remains, according to The Los...
The Kansas City lawyer representing basketball star Kobe Bryant’s widow said his client demands an investigation into reports that emergency responders shared... bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com
