Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Have Been Deleted, Sheriff Confirms in Response to Vanessa's Statement

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The photos that were taken from the site of Kobe Bryant‘s helicopter crash site have been deleted, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has confirmed. On Sunday, Kobe‘s widow Vanessa Bryant released a statement via her legal team in which she expressed that she was devastated to find out that deputies had publicly disseminated photos [...]
News video: Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene 01:34

 Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety source said the photos showed the helicopter crash scene and victims' remains, according to The Los...

'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos [Video]'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight deputies were involved in the sharing of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Being Leaked & Shared [Video]Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Being Leaked & Shared

Vanessa Bryant reacts to helicopter crash site photos being shared.

Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scandal Involves 8 Deputy Sheriffs

Eight deputies were involved in snapping and taking and/or sharing photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash site ... according to L.A. County Sheriff Alex...
TMZ.com

Kobe Bryant’s widow wants investigation into alleged sharing of crash photos, her KC lawyer says

The Kansas City lawyer representing basketball star Kobe Bryant’s widow said his client demands an investigation into reports that emergency responders shared...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

iihatebums21

❤Shirley Ryan❤ RT @ABC7: #LIVE Sheriff Villanueva says 8 deputies were involved in possibly sharing photos of Kobe Bryant crash site; matter remains under… 49 seconds ago

IFlyPlanes10

Adrian ⚡️ RT @ABC7: #BREAKING LA Sheriff Villanueva says 8 deputies involved in taking, sharing unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash s… 53 seconds ago

Actthiswell

DH RT @THR: The Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed eight deputies took (and later shared) photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site https://t.co/… 8 minutes ago

