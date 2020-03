Natalie Portman Kicks Off CHLA's Make March Matter Campaign With Danielle Fishel Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Natalie Portman has some fun with a group of children during Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ 5th annual “Make March Matter” fundraising campaign kick-off on Monday (March 2) in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old actress joined Danielle Fishel at the event which raises awareness for the month-long initiative that empowers local businesses to rally community participation to [...] 👓 View full article

