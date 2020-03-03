Kim Kardashian Responds After ZaZa's Parents Call Out North West's Yeezy Season 8 Performance

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all. North West surprised Paris Fashion Week on Monday as she gave an impromptu rap performance at dad Kanye...

ZaZa's Parents Call Out Kim Kardashian After North Samples 'What I Do,' Kim Responds The parents of the young viral “What I Do” singer ZaZa are calling out Kim Kardashian after she posted a video of North West sampling the song without...

Just Jared 4 hours ago



