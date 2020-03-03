Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kim Kardashian Responds After ZaZa's Parents Call Out North West's Yeezy Season 8 Performance

Kim Kardashian Responds After ZaZa's Parents Call Out North West's Yeezy Season 8 Performance

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
It doesn't take long before the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star notices the Instagram post and seemingly tries to squash the potential beef with a gushing remark.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Child Star's Claim That North West Copied Her Yeezy Show Rap

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all. North West surprised Paris Fashion Week on Monday as she gave an impromptu rap performance at dad Kanye...
E! Online

ZaZa's Parents Call Out Kim Kardashian After North Samples 'What I Do,' Kim Responds

The parents of the young viral “What I Do” singer ZaZa are calling out Kim Kardashian after she posted a video of North West sampling the song without...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deilu007

Don’t Stain My White. RT @PopCrave: ZaZa's parents address Kanye and Kim Kardashian after North raps over her viral "What I Do?" song without crediting, Kim resp… 10 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw ZaZa's Parents Call Out Kim Kardashian After North Samples 'What I Do,' Kim Responds https://t.co/iGugfm0q3c via @JustJared 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.