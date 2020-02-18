Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Irina Shayk is a model for recycled products

Irina Shayk is a model for recycled products

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Irina Shayk, the former girlfriend of Portugal's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has urged people to make small changes in their own homes to help save the planet. Irina, 34, believes in using recycled products and feels that individuals can help in doing something big and important towards protecting Earth. "I think every...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Supermodel Irina Shayk departs Universal Brits after party [Video]Supermodel Irina Shayk departs Universal Brits after party

Supermodel Irina Shayk departs Universal Brits after party on early Wednesday morning (February 19).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Irina Shayk twerking is all you need to see today [Video]Irina Shayk twerking is all you need to see today

Irina Shayk got down at the Burberry after party.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Irina Shayk Walks The Missoni Show With Bella & Gigi Hadid in Milan

Irina Shayk hits the runway in a bold blue look for the Missoni fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on Saturday afternoon (February...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.