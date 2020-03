Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony is truly an iconic film, and the Superstar shared a throwback picture from the Mahurat and also revealed how this Manmohan Desai directorial made history! For all the fans of the actor, the director, and the film, this is for you all.



First, let's talk about this black-and-white picture... 👓 View full article