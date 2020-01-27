Global  

Recording Academy Seeks New Grammys CEO After Officially Firing Deborah Dugan

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Officials at the Recording Academy's Board of Trustees confirm that Dugan has been terminated from her role after weighing all of the evidence from two independent investigations.
