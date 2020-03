André🌺Levy Lou Dobbs grills Azar in heated debate over coronavirus transparency United States Secretary of Health and Human S… https://t.co/Zs1HgSqqmA 5 days ago CountryOverParty RT @_1BUV: Fox Business’ #Lou #Dobbs relentlessly grilled Trump Health and Human Service Secretary #Alex #Azar over the administration’s re… 6 days ago CountryOverParty RT @tummler10: Nutjob Lou Dobbs -- forgetting whose orders @SecAzar follows, no doubt -- takes him to task for being a lying liar over coro… 6 days ago CountryOverParty RT @IHateMattDrufke: Lou Dobbs is the biggest bootlicker of the President on Fox. Maybe second to Hannity. This leads to only one theory:… 6 days ago CountryOverParty RT @Mediaite: Lou Dobbs Grills HHS Sec Alex Azar on Coronavirus 'Pandemic': 'I Don't Want to Play Games With You' https://t.co/H7n9P3fpGL 6 days ago CountryOverParty RT @PsychieUndrgrad: The breakdown... Azar: Yeah, people are gonna die but just don’t worry about it. Dobbs: Are you fucking insane? #coro… 6 days ago Our Own Mr K This is WILD. Lou Dobbs grills Alex Azar on the government's handling of the pandemic. In a stunning change of pace… https://t.co/F9XgzVclH6 1 week ago JazzyJustice⚖️ For Liberty🗽 RT @fenrir_71: “I’m not interested in their thinking, to be candid with you...I could care less what the World Health Organization has to s… 1 week ago