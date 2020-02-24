Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to reunite on Broadway for first time in over 20 years

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are set to reunite on Broadway for the first time in 24 years.

Recent related news from verified sources Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Spend the Night Together In Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite,” they are playing three different couples — and are seeing more of one another than ever.

NYTimes.com 1 day ago



