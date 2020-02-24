Global  

Elizabeth Warren Talks Super Tuesday on 'Ellen,' Reveals If She'll Stay in the Race

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren is addressing the state of the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee and whether she’ll stay in the race beyond Super Tuesday. The senator spoke out during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on Tuesday (March 3). Elizabeth explained to Ellen that Super Tuesday has that name because [...]
Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

 After losing in South Carolina, Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked her Democratic rivals. According to Politico, she hit Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying "he calls for things he fails to get done." Warren said: "This crisis demands more than a senator who has good ideas." The senator has not placed...

