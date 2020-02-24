Global  

Sooryavanshi Memes: Even Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty would love them!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was long-awaited. Fans were waiting to see how far Rohit Shetty has pulled off the action, some were waiting to see how many memes can be made out of it. Both are having a great laugh right now. Fans are happy with the promo and the other users are happy with the memes...
Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty |

Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty |

 Akshay Kumar return to action films with Sooryavanshi is everything you thought it would be and much more. The 4 minute long trailer of Rohit Shetty's film dropped today and everything from the action, emotions to dialogues in this blockbuster trailer will make you hope that 24 March came early....

Best Moments From Sooryavanshi's Star-Studded Trailer Launch Event

Just not the trailer but even the moments from it also making us jump with joy. With biggies like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty, we are expecting it to be..

'Sooryavanshi' trailer out

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next film, the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The most awaited trailer of the film is to release today.

Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar promises a smashing act as police

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi's trailer is finally out. The cop drama sees Khiladi Kumar donning the police garb after a long time and man,...
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer to now release on Gudi Padwa; to be screened all night

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi to now release on March 24, i.e on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The film will be screened all night.
