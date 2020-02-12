Global  

Demi Lovato 'Couldn't Keep the Secret' of New Single 'I Love Me' Any Longer

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The 'Give Your Heart a Break' songstress takes to her Instagram page to reveal the release date of her new song, saying that it will be unveiled this week on Friday, February 6.
