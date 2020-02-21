Global  

Kelly Clarkson Lands Country Singer Sara Collins For Her 'The Voice' Team!

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Sara Collins wooed coaches Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice! The 18-year-old, who is fresh out of high school, sang Heidi Newfield‘s “Johnny and June” for her blind audition. Sara has already been opening up for some very famous country musicians, including Hunter Hayes, Kane Brown and Sam Hunt. “YAAAAASSS!! My country artist [...]
