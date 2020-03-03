Global  

Who Is The Guy JoJo Siwa Has Been Hanging Out With?

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa has been sharing lots of photos and videos with a guy and many are speculating if they’re a couple! The 16-year-old entertainer has been open in the past about dating, and how she’s very focused on her career. The guy in JoJo‘s latest Instagram and TikTok posts is actually one of her best [...]
rikesha_

ugly I’ve been single for way too long so it y’all see me dressing like jojo siwa...mind your business. These are trying times 45 minutes ago

rachelwilssson

rachel i’ve been in a bad mood all night since I found out jojo siwa is in a relationship and i’m not 1 hour ago

waBTSa97

Yaya ⁷ I’ve been 5’5 since I was 9, I’m now gonna be 23 and still 5’5😂. Jojo Siwa is 16 years old and 5’9. Omg https://t.co/k4nKjDIELg 1 hour ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Who Is The Guy JoJo Siwa Has Been Hanging Out With? https://t.co/0GOkymwNJl via @JustJaredJr 2 hours ago

Pooja_Pasupula

C-3POoja i am so intrigued by jojo siwa i’ve been stalking her for hours 3 hours ago

ScherrSadie

Sadie Hornung-Scherr So Jojo Siwa’s boyfriend is from Elkhorn South. He is also committed to the huskers. 2020 has been crazy but this? Much to think about. 3 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Who Is The Guy JoJo Siwa Has Been Hanging Out With? https://t.co/0GOkymOoAT via @JustJaredJr 3 hours ago

Cindyngo_01

cindy⁷ 🕊 Still mad at Jojo siwa having a boyfriend before me. I been single for 3 years man. 3 hours ago

