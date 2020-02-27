Global  

Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson & Nia Long Debut 'The Banker' in Memphis

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Anthony Mackie poses with Nia Long at the premiere of their new movie, The Banker, held at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday night (March 2) in Memphis, Tenn. The two actors were joined by co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Taylor Black, Xen Sams, Bill Kelly and Gralen Bryant Banks for the event. Inspired by [...]
