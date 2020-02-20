Indian 2: Kamal Haasan summoned by the Central Crime Branch over the crane incident

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at the Indian 2 shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured at the spot.



