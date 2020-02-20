Indian 2: Kamal Haasan summoned by the Central Crime Branch over the crane incident

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Indian 2: Kamal Haasan summoned by the Central Crime Branch over the crane incidentActor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at the Indian 2 shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured at the spot.

Three technicians -- Madhu, Chandran, and Krishna -- were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them...
News video: 'Indian 2' tragedy: Kamal Haasan records statement before police

'Indian 2' tragedy: Kamal Haasan records statement before police

 Two weeks after a crane crashed at actor Kamal Haasan's film set claiming three lives, the actor on Tuesday appeared before the central crime branch (CCB) to record his statement. An assistant director and two other technicians died on the sets of film 'Indian 2' when the crane used to erect...

