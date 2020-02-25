Global  

St Patrick's Day 2020

Express and Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
St Patrick's Day is nearly upon us - and celebrations are taking place across the region to mark the Irish saint day.
News video: Miss Staten Island Banned From Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

Miss Staten Island Banned From Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade 01:57

 Not long after Miss Staten Island Madison L'Insalata came out as bisexual she said she was banned from the Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Belfast's St Patrick's Day celebrations will be 'bigger than ever'

Belfast's St Patrick's Day celebrations will be 'bigger than ever'Belfast City Council says its St Patrick's Day celebrations will be "bigger than ever" with a vibrant carnival parade, followed by a concert at Custom House...
Miss Staten Island Comes Out As Bisexual, And Then Gets Banned From Borough’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

There was controversy at the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Staten Island. Miss Staten Island was abruptly pulled from the parade, after revealing her sexual...
