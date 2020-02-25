Deepika Padukone cancels trip to France for Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus epidemic



Recent related videos from verified sources How to Dress for 7 Days of Travel with Just 8 Pieces The key is versatility. Travel Fashion Girl Alex Jimenez has all the tips and tricks you need to keep it fresh while traveling. Credit: TPSY Duration: 00:59Published 4 days ago Bella Hadid heads to the Dior Institute after Milan Fashion Week American model Bella Hadid has revealed via Instagram that she headed to the Dior Institute in Paris after starring at Milan Fashion Week. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources French fashion label Agnes B cancels Paris show due to coronavirus French Agnes B joined on Friday the list of fashion houses that have canceled shows at Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus outbreak that has reached multiple...

Reuters 4 days ago



Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Trip to Paris Due to Coronavirus The Goop founder is taking extra precaution as she's travelling to capital city of France for the Paris Fashion Week amid the health scare following Coronavirus...

AceShowbiz 6 days ago



