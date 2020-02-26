Sooryavanshi: This is why Ranveer Singh was late for the trailer launch
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are known to be two of the most punctual actors in the Hindi Film industry, well, so is Ranveer Singh. But on March 2, at the grand trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, he was over 40 minutes late, as revealed by Singham and Sooryavanshi themselves. Both the cops couldn't control themselves from pulling...
Sooryavanshi grand trailer launch with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Rangoli slams Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor spotted during dinner date are among the top 10 news.
Akshay Kumar return to action films with Sooryavanshi is everything you thought it would be and much more. The 4 minute long trailer of Rohit Shetty's film dropped today and everything from the action,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28Published