Cody Simpson Jokes About Miley Cyrus Pregnancy Rumors During Australian Interview

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Cody Simpson wraps an arm around girlfriend Miley Cyrus while heading to lunch together on Monday (March 2) in Los Angeles. The twosome grabbed a bite to eat at Electric Karma Indian restaurant before heading back to their car. Miley even hopped on Cody‘s back for a piggyback ride after their meal. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
