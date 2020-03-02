Global  

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick to release two days early

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, is set to hit the screens on June 24, two days before its scheduled release." According to Variety, Paramount Pictures made the announcement Monday. The new film, a follow-up to Tony Scott's 1986 action-drama Top Gun that shot Cruise to fame, will see the Hollywood action star reprise his...
