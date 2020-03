Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Relationships in Bollywood are extremely fragile and very vulnerable. After a lot of unfortunate separations and divorces, Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena have been granted divorce too. *The couple announced* its separation in August 2018. Gupta took to her Instagram account to share this news and asked her fans to give the couple... 👓 View full article