Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville, Tennessee

Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville, Tennessee

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Tornado hits downtown Nashville

Tornado hits downtown Nashville 00:23

 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg watches as a funnel cloud touches down in Nashville.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tornado damage impacts Super Tuesday election [Video]Tornado damage impacts Super Tuesday election

A deadly tornado impacted primary elections in Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:02Published

Putnam County officials give an update to the extensive tornado damage [Video]Putnam County officials give an update to the extensive tornado damage

Nineteen people were killed as a deadly tornado ripped through Putnam County.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 05:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Very strong' tornado rips through Nashville, killing at least nine

At least nine people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an...
Reuters

A Dell partner facility was damaged by the Nashville tornado

A Dell partner facility was damaged by the Nashville tornadoPhoto by Jason Kempin/Getty Images Monday night, a powerful tornado tore through Nashville, Tennessee and its surrounding counties, killing at least 23 people...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveFoose

Dave Foose RT @Reuters: Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville, Tennessee https://t.co/hZ94GUM50c https://t.co/yB5lRNrhLQ 2 hours ago

Teddybongani2

#T3ddY RT @TimesLIVE: Mt. Juliet Police department said multiple homes were damaged and there were multiple injuries. https://t.co/gPF2aLbDno 5 hours ago

TimesLIVE

Times LIVE Mt. Juliet Police department said multiple homes were damaged and there were multiple injuries. https://t.co/gPF2aLbDno 5 hours ago

mfrakes55

Mark W Frakes 'Very strong' tornado rips through Nashville, killing at least nine https://t.co/huT2OR0h6b 8 hours ago

delphinepib

Delphine Pilcher "Homes Damaged, People Hurt as Tornado Hits Nashville, Tennessee" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/avsVR9VafT 15 hours ago

keloradio

KELO Nashville tornado https://t.co/qJjfx5KyaT 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.