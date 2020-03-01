Chuck D And Flavor Flav Go To War Over Public Enemy

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS?"



*Chuck D* and *Flavor Flav* have exchanged shots over the soul of *Public Enemy*.



It seems an inter-band debate over support for Bernie Sanders has escalated, with Flavor Flav being pushed out of the line up.



The dispute seems to centre on Public Enemy's performances at a Sanders event, with Flavor Flav issuing a Cease and Desist letter in protest.



Jettisoned from the group, Flavor Flav's departure has spilled over into some barbed comments online.



Here's Chuck D:







Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB



— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020







I heard I’m trending, like I care . I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers ... He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness.



— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020



For his part, Flavor Flav immediately responded:











— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 2, 2020







And



— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 2, 2020







Also



— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 2, 2020



