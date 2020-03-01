Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chuck D And Flavor Flav Go To War Over Public Enemy

Chuck D And Flavor Flav Go To War Over Public Enemy

Clash Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Chuck D And Flavor Flav Go To War Over Public Enemy"You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS?"

*Chuck D* and *Flavor Flav* have exchanged shots over the soul of *Public Enemy*.

It seems an inter-band debate over support for Bernie Sanders has escalated, with Flavor Flav being pushed out of the line up.

The dispute seems to centre on Public Enemy's performances at a Sanders event, with Flavor Flav issuing a Cease and Desist letter in protest.

Jettisoned from the group, Flavor Flav's departure has spilled over into some barbed comments online.

Here's Chuck D:



Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB

— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020



I heard I’m trending, like I care . I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers ... He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness.

— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020

For his part, Flavor Flav immediately responded:



[email protected] are you kidding me right now???,,,over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???,,,all because I don't wanna endorse a candidate,,,I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck,,,

— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 2, 2020



And [email protected],,,i didn't sue you on Friday,,,i asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing,,,that's all it was,,,I'm not your employee,,,i'm your partner,,,you can't fire me,,,there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,,,so let's get it right Chuck,,,

— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 2, 2020



Also [email protected],,,i'm not on drugs like you're saying and have been clean for 10 years,,,i have battled addiction before and like millions of other Americans I know the massive toll it takes,,,Chuck you know better than to lie about shit like that,,,,

— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 2, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group

Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group 01:35

 LOS ANGELES, CA – Although Chuck D recently said Flavor Flav would have one year to “get his act together,” Public Enemy has just announced he’s no longer part of the groundbreaking Hip Hop group. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav [Video]Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav

Rolling Stone reports that Flavor Flav and Chuck D were fighting over the marketing of their group's name and the likeness for a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance [Video]Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chuck D Threatens To Throw Flavor Flav Out Of Public Enemy

Chuck D Threatens To Throw Flavor Flav Out Of Public EnemyFollowing the rapper's criticism of Bernie Sanders... *Chuck D* has threatened to throw *Flavor Flav* out of *Public Enemy* following the rapper's criticism...
Clash

Flavor Flav hits out at Chuck D over his ‘firing’ from Public Enemy

Flavor Flav has hit out at Chuck D over his reported firing from Public Enemy, telling his ex-colleague he is “very disappointed” in him.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BoutDatOnline

BOUT DAT LIFE Chuck D Statement On Flavor Flav Exit From Public Enemy https://t.co/cnD5gSwI9F https://t.co/iLbjoJY6Bn 7 minutes ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 RT @FlavorFlav: @MrChuckD And .@MrChuckD,,,i didn't sue you on Friday,,,i asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing… 7 minutes ago

NiceGuy504

NG504 There is no Public Enemy without FLAV Flavor Flav SNAPS On Chuck D After Being Fired From Public Enemy Today?!?!… https://t.co/Lub3SS90h1 11 minutes ago

Beakerlives

Beaker RT @jondaly: Chuck D and Flavor Flav are public enemies. 11 minutes ago

theoraclebeats

TheOracleMan Flavor Flav Says Chuck D. Allowed Bernie Sanders To Tear Public Enemy Apart https://t.co/P54SyujVqT 12 minutes ago

queenkay_la

Queen Kayla RT @LefLaneLivin: Thanks 🙏🏽 Flav talk to Chuck https://t.co/uqVjkp7SxI 13 minutes ago

InfoGuruShop

Mr Branson Flavor Flav responds to Public Enemy sacking: “You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years over politics?… https://t.co/Yl4YPxxOE4 15 minutes ago

ClarkAbhilasha

Abhilasha Clark RT @IAmSamATX: Chuck D firing Flavor Flav from Public Enemy so that he can legally defend that “all of Public Enemy supports Bernie Sanders… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.