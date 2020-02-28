Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus' effect on global film industry

Coronavirus' effect on global film industry

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Multiplexes around the globe have been witnessing a drastic drop in its collections as people have been avoiding public spaces due to the coronavirus outbreak. Not only China but South Korea, Italy and even the industry in Japan have suffered severe losses due to coronavirus which is termed as a global pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks [Video]Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' [Video]WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level'

WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' The World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the risk of the spread of coronavirus on Friday. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO, via NPR News..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus could cost global box office billions

"The Invisible Man" topped the domestic box office this weekend as the coronavirus epidemic revealed its effect on global ticket sales. The horror flick from...
bizjournals

Tech Industry Occupies Front Line on Coronavirus Battleground

Tech Industry Occupies Front Line on Coronavirus BattlegroundThe coronavirus known as "COVID-19" is posing global threats that are challenging businesses worldwide, forcing them to put new policies and practices into place...
E-Commerce Times Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Coronavirus’ effect on global film industry https://t.co/B3bdWyeC0T https://t.co/JgLE9V2qAC 3 hours ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Coronavirus’ effect on global film industry https://t.co/9jDnWfPqKH https://t.co/ndYqFqGkXW 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.