Nirbhaya Case: Rishi Kapoor quotes Damini's Tareekh Pe Tareekh dialogue over delay in the verdict

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor used the popular Tareekh pe Tareekh dialogue from the 1993 film Damini to slam the Delhi Court judgment to defer the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

On Monday, a court in Delhi again deferred the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case,...
