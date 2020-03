Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

This Holi 2020, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh has given us a foot-tapping number to celebrate the festivals of colours. Their latest song Holi me Rangeele released on Monday and has crossed 1 Million views already. The song features actors Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy and is directed by Remo D'Souza with Sunny dropping... 👓 View full article