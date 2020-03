Malaika Arora's fashionable all-grey outfit makes heads turn! Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Malaika Arora showed off her style in a grey pleated skirt, paired with a grey crop top and white Converse shoes. The actress, who is known for her fitness and style sense, is often clicked at her best. Here's what she opted for on her casual outing.



*Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah*



0

Recent related news from verified sources DIY: Malaika Arora's super-sleek locks Malaika Arora is a big fan of bouncy and wavy blowout style, but currently, the actress is making a case for super-sleek locks. For an event, the actress stepped...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



