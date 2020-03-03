Jevon + Joe Fox For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

In Association With Ellesse



Starting off the year in style we are back at Metropolis Studios on Tuesday 24th March hosting our renowned RSVP only Clash Live showcase within the confines of world famous Studio A.



In collaboration with Ellesse in style, we are extremely excited to unveil our performers for this months residency.



The first 100 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist for themselves and a friend to attend. Please note the show is an 18+ event.



- - -



The event takes place on Tuesday 24th March, starting at 19:00 and finishing around 22:30.



*Address:*



Metropolis Studios,



The Powerhouse Chiswick,



London W4 1SY



Please note the bar is 18+ and ID maybe requested.



- - -



*JEVON:*



*Jevon* has always been searching for something.



As big as his 'Spirits & Chaos' EP was, he wanted more - pursing an inner quest, looking for a personal truth.



That journey last year took him to Brazil, a way for the UK rapper to re-connect with his South American roots.



Hitting up legendary producer Daniel Ganjaman, he began tracing pathways between UK rap and baile culture, resulting in some startling experiments.



'Playboy' was the culmination of that, adding a latin edge to his rock-hard flow for something genuinely fresh.



The full video below offers a glimpse into this journey. Do not miss Jevon performing for Clash Live, sign-up now via the form below.



Tune in now...



- - -

*JOE FOX:*



*Joe Fox* used to hand his music out in the street, flogging home-made CDs to passers-by entranced by his looks and a bit of chat.



Then one day A$AP Rocky went past. Intrigued, the rapper started playing it, and playing it, and playing it...



A few studio sessions later and Joe Fox had entered Rocky's inner lair, invited to join his world.



Few artists can boast the career trajectory that blossomed, releasing records with Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, M.I.A and Future all in his first few years on the scene cutting his teeth.



Joe returns for 2020 armed with a host of solo material and we are excited to welcome him to Metropolis Studios.



Tune in now...



- - -



Ellesse will again be working closely with all artists to customise and create product bespoke for each of our Autumn performers as part of our continued collaboration with the brand.



The first 100 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist for them and a friend to attend. The show is 18+





