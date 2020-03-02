Coronavirus scare: Jackie Chan clarifies he's not under quarantine; thanks fans for masks
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Jackie Chan has finally clarified to his loyal fans that he is indeed not quarantined and that's he's A-okay. The superstar was rumoured to have been infected by COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, and that he was under quarantine. Fans of the star went into a tizzy due to these rumours, and many of them sent him face masks as a way to...
Voters in face masks and gloves who have been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filed through more than a dozen tents across the country on Monday to fill in their ballot..
The entire world has stepped into a precautionary zone against the Coronavirus aka Covid-19. Recently rumours were rife that Jackie Chan has been infected by the... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Just Jared •FOXNews.com •Bollywood Life
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Deacon.D~Frost RT @TheSource: Jackie Chan Confirms He’s Not Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/SGniOL6tia 3 hours ago
The Source Magazine Jackie Chan Confirms He’s Not Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/SGniOL6tia 7 hours ago
Ringo Bobinson RT @TheSource: Jackie Chan Confirms He’s Not Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/SGniOKORTA 14 hours ago
The Source Magazine Jackie Chan Confirms He’s Not Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/SGniOKORTA 14 hours ago
Kyle2U Success RT @GetKnownRadio: New post: Jackie Chan Confirms He’s Not Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/ry9626iO0S
Join our discor… 17 hours ago
Get Known Radio New post: Jackie Chan Confirms He’s Not Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/ry9626iO0S
Join our d… https://t.co/uWrpqVIYz2 17 hours ago