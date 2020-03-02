Global  

Coronavirus scare: Jackie Chan clarifies he's not under quarantine; thanks fans for masks

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Jackie Chan has finally clarified to his loyal fans that he is indeed not quarantined and that's he's A-okay. The superstar was rumoured to have been infected by COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, and that he was under quarantine. Fans of the star went into a tizzy due to these rumours, and many of them sent him face masks as a way to...
James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis

James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis

 A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stall the release of No Time To Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

NBA Players Advised to Avoid High-Fiving Fans Amid Coronavirus Spread

NBA players have been advised to avoid physical contact with fans while the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

NBA players have been advised to avoid physical contact with fans while the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:38Published

Masked and gloved: Israelis in quarantine from coronavirus vote in election [Video]Masked and gloved: Israelis in quarantine from coronavirus vote in election

Voters in face masks and gloves who have been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filed through more than a dozen tents across the country on Monday to fill in their ballot..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published


Jackie Chan clarifies that he’s not infected by coronavirus, thanks fans for sending him face masks

The Hong Kong actor is shooting for ‘The Iron Mask’ with Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, and states that he’s not under quarantine
Hindu

Jackie Chan not infected by Coronavirus

The entire world has stepped into a precautionary zone against the Coronavirus aka Covid-19. Recently rumours were rife that Jackie Chan has been infected by the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comBollywood Life

