Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government

Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Campaigners are calling for a law that would make media bullying and harassment a criminal offence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Petition for 'Caroline Flack law' handed to Government

Petition for 'Caroline Flack law' handed to Government 00:39

 A petition signed by 850,000 people calling for "Caroline’s Law" - named after Caroline Flack - has been handed in to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. It calls for tighter laws to protect individuals from harassment and bullying by the press. Holly Maltby from campaign group 38...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Danny Cipriani opens up after death of ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack [Video]Danny Cipriani opens up after death of ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack

Danny Cipriani has spoken about his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack, in an emotional video posted on social media, in which he also said he will release a voice note recorded by her.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death [Video]Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of TV star Caroline Flack. Scotland Yard’s directorate of professional standards reviewed all previous contact..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Tweets about this

rogerBrumUK

Roger Lawrie BBC News - Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government. Andrew Mitchell MP reply today to my complaint ab… https://t.co/uCeS0Rkyzy 6 minutes ago

ManishaTakhtar

Manisha RT @BBCPolitics: Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government More than 850,000 people signed to support a so-called "Caroline's… 9 minutes ago

ontwowheelsonly

Motorcycle Sport BBC News - Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government https://t.co/StNKu4Vxjv. As long as it’s the same… https://t.co/NpFeRlUGT7 13 minutes ago

Singleby3

Siân Ingleby BBC News - Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government https://t.co/IMDqFwdnD5 19 minutes ago

SepticMegChild

SomeLikeItHot BBC News - Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government https://t.co/FeBJ1KUR3v 42 minutes ago

GadgetMichael

Michael Henderson As***as the newspapers are, didn't her boyfriend reveal the reason she took her own life with the last text? Tel… https://t.co/hs2yk2VtEv 46 minutes ago

Dean08121139

Dean Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government https://t.co/fjvwhIOmrR 50 minutes ago

pmroxy

Phyllis Mason. RT @KeithSargent19: BBC News - Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government https://t.co/4q5c83nRh3 This can't be just about Ca… 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.