Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' crosses Rs 55 cr at Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' crosses Rs 55 cr at Box Office

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ayushmann on Trump's tweet: Was great to see his reaction [Video]Ayushmann on Trump's tweet: Was great to see his reaction

After Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana is over the moon and said that it was great to see a reaction from the US..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:20Published

Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' [Video]Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' crawls at Box Office

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively.
Zee News

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan again witnesses a huge dip at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will end its second week around Rs 60 crore. Since Baaghi 3 is hitting this Friday, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywoodleaks0

bollywood leaks Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Debutant Neeraj Singh Shares His Phenomenal Experience Of Working In This Ayushmann Kh… https://t.co/soamUj7rEf 5 hours ago

aju_agranayak

Aju Agranayak RT @Koimoi: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Debutant Neeraj Singh Shares His Phenomenal Experience Of Working In This #AyushmannKhurrana Starr… 5 hours ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Debutant Neeraj Singh Shares His Phenomenal Experience Of Working In This Ayushmann Kh… https://t.co/9bpjBHXpbk 5 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Debutant Neeraj Singh Shares His Phenomenal Experience Of Working In This… https://t.co/ojJlqG2Xp8 6 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Donald Trump’s praise for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, says ‘I want him to work for LG… https://t.co/LvFxzvaXt3 8 hours ago

SeiraMili7

Odelia_Mili RT @suntoshpillay: Bollywood is releasing its first major romantic comedy with a lead gay character. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan ("Be Extr… 10 hours ago

RenezvelezC

RenezVelez Contarini RT @bollywood_life: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer gets a major boost on its second Sa… 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.