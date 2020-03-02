Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey has always been a controversial figure. She is currently seeking a third term in office, but protests against her have been at an all time high. And things almost came to a head when her husband, David Lacey lashed out at protesters. The DA’s husband pulled a gun […]



The post David Lacey Wiki: Facts About LA District Attorney, Jackie Lacey’s Husband appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

