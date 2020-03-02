David Lacey Wiki: Facts About LA District Attorney, Jackie Lacey’s Husband

Global  

Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey has always been a controversial figure. She is currently seeking a third term in office, but protests against her have been at an all time high. And things almost came to a head when her husband, David Lacey lashed out at protesters. The DA’s husband pulled a gun […]

 Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday morning.

L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators [Video]L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators

Tensions between Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened Monday after the prosecutor's husband drew a gun and threatened to shoot an activist on the couple's..

Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

Jackie Lacey addressed the Black Lives Matter protest that took place at her home.

Jackie Lacey addressed the Black Lives Matter protest that took place at her home.

Video shows Los Angeles DA’s husband point gun at protesters

A new video shows an early morning confrontation between Black Lives Matter protesters and the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Lacey’s...
Her husband pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter group. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey says he's sorry.

Video posted on social media shows a man at the door pointing a gun and warning demonstrators: "I will shoot you. Get off of my porch."
