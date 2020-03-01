Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against Her Record Label

Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against Her Record Label

Clash Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against Her Record LabelAnd now she IS dropping new music, apparently...

Just a day after claiming her label 1501 Entertainment is preventing her from releasing new music, *Megan Thee Stallion* has filed a lawsuit against the company and its CEO.

Her main contention is that the label was preventing her from releasing new music because she wanted to renegotiate her contract.

According to TMZ, a district judge in Harris County Texas has now granted Megan a temporary restraining order which prevents her label from blocking the music she wanted to drop.

Cue a resolute tweet proclaiming: “NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING.”



NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020

Watch this space...

- - - 

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News 01:25

 Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music [Video]Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram Live to publicly slam her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music [Video]Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music

Megan Thee Stallion has accused her record label 1501 of prohibiting her from releasing new music.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Exposes 1501 Record Label: “Greedy Game”

Megan Thee Stallion Exposes 1501 Record Label: “Greedy Game”Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is letting the truth out. The famous twerking queen has publicly targeted her record label 1501 with a must-see rant. Big...
SOHH

Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit to Get Out of Record Label Deal

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a temporary restraining order Monday (March 2) against her label 1501 Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford by a federal judge...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClashMagazine

CLASH Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against her record label, and has apparently been granted a temporary restr… https://t.co/uUblkItPSY 53 minutes ago

clintonyakz

Yazz💀 RT @ComplexMusic: Megan Thee Stallion files lawsuit against label and gets go ahead to put out new music: https://t.co/awFrvAY0vW https://t… 58 minutes ago

emekaahanonu

Emeka Ahanonu RT @AccelerateTV: Find out more about Megan's record label troubles https://t.co/A1pUtd558Q https://t.co/Xnyo8rohuj 3 hours ago

AccelerateTV

Accelerate Find out more about Megan's record label troubles https://t.co/A1pUtd558Q https://t.co/Xnyo8rohuj 3 hours ago

Waveking817

Mal RT @BSO: Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against Carl Crawford’s 1501 Label Because The Contract She Signed Gives Them Almost All Her Mon… 4 hours ago

farther_go

GoFarther Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit to Get Out of Record Label Deal https://t.co/IChCVBsVRp 4 hours ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit to Get Out of Record Label Deal https://t.co/SWULAkTcf4 4 hours ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit to Get Out of Record Label Deal Megan Thee Stallion was granted a temporary rest… https://t.co/8KoEaDoFFV 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.