Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt's Creek Changed Annie Murphy's Life

How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt's Creek Changed Annie Murphy's Life

E! Online Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Annie Murphy remembers exactly where she was when her life changed. It all started when her phone lit up with the name "Eugene Levy." Three weeks before receiving that call, she...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy On The Final Season Of 'Schitt's Creek' [Video]Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy On The Final Season Of "Schitt's Creek"

When wealthy video-store magnate Johnny Rose, his wife Moira and their two twentysomething children—David and Alexis —suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt's..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 34:17Published

'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Based Her Character, Alexis, Off Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton [Video]"Schitt's Creek" Star Annie Murphy Based Her Character, Alexis, Off Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton

Annie Murphy of Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" shares that she watched videos of certain celebrities when developing her character's mannerisms. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy on Alexis Rose's Big Decision

Texis no more. Schitt's Creek sent fans crying in the Tuesday, Feb. 25 episode of the final season. Warning, spoilers follow! In the sixth season episode, titled...
E! Online

Annie Murphy Books First Role After 'Schitt's Creek'!

Annie Murphy isn’t leaving our TV screens anytime soon! The 33-year-old actress has booked her first role since wrapping production on hit comedy Schitt’s...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Caryltwd17

Luv RT @enews: How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt's Creek Changed Annie Murphy's Life https://t.co/tGMEN0nrQ7 1 minute ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt’s Creek Changed Annie Murphy’s Life https://t.co/QJ5xmybyQa https://t.co/NCcx1jCerF 1 hour ago

enews

E! News How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt's Creek Changed Annie Murphy's Life https://t.co/tGMEN0nrQ7 2 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt’s Creek Changed Annie Murphy’s Life 2 hours ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt's Creek Changed Annie Murphy's Life https://t.co/bEg7aa5lwS 2 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #tvfeaturestop_storiescelebritiesentertainmentapple_news How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt's Creek Changed An… https://t.co/vTnNoXBexz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.