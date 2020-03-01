Global  

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Huge Victory Against 1501 Label

SOHH Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Scores Huge Victory Against 1501 LabelTexas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion has a reason to smile. The rap heavyweight has reportedly received the green light to release new music. Big Facts This week, Meg took legal action against her label 1501. The Houston native sued the company and received major backing from a judge. A district judge in Harris County […]

