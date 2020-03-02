World Wildlife Day: Raveena Tandon urges us to do our bit for Mother Nature!
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () As most of us celebrate International World Wildlife Day today on March 3, we have Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon talking about her love for nature in a special way. A wildlife enthusiast, the actress has time and again expressed the importance of a healthy environment and even hosted exhibitions of her photography.
