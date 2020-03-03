Vidya kicks starts shooting for 'Sherni'

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Versatile actress Vidya Balan is one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood. The star has indeed carved a niche for herself in the industry with her impeccable acting skills. From 'Dirty Picture' to 'Mission Mangal' the actress has come a long way. Vidya will soon be seen in the Amit Masurkar's upcoming directorial 'Sherni'. 👓 View full article

