‘Basement East Is Gone’: East Nashville Hit Hard By Tornado

Billboard.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Damage is extensive across East Nashville on Tuesday after a tornado ripped through the popular area, all but destroying at least one music venue and knocking power out for others.
News video: Tornado destroys Basement East on Woodland Street

Tornado destroys Basement East on Woodland Street 04:02

 Matthew Torres reports from the Five Points area of East Nashville, where a tornado destroyed Basement East.

At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight [Video]At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado [Video]'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings. Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins. The..

Photos: Tornado slams Nashville overnight, causing widespread damage

A tornado tore through Nashville overnight Tuesday, March 3, 2020, causing widespread damage in East Nashville, Germantown and elsewhere.
USATODAY.com

