'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,00 to help the homeless in Los Angeles Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Alex Trebek gave back to his community in a big way. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Wendy 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,000 to help the homeless in Los Angeles https://t.co/3hzRfLVnGp 1 minute ago Jaxx70 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,000 to help the homeless in Los Angeles https://t.co/92Pzpmhadv #FoxNews 6 minutes ago Tomy 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,000 to help the homeless in Los Angeles https://t.co/mHuvca3Wvo 6 minutes ago MAD DOG RT @USMarine_Vet: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek makes $100K donation to LA homeless shelter Trebek's donation will be earmarked toward food,… 14 minutes ago Citi-Digests "'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,00 to help the homeless in Los Angeles" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/veEmf9UNQg 16 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek donates $100,00 to help the homeless in Los Angeles 17 minutes ago Action News on 6abc Emmy-winning 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek made a generous donation to help a Southern California nonprofit organiza… https://t.co/8lv7KYujb4 24 minutes ago KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek donates $100,00 to help the homeless in Los Angeles https://t.co/J8gCuQv8fM https://t.co/rkq7CLhfyZ 27 minutes ago