Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton Arrive in Dublin & Meet Ireland's President!

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) meet with Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at the official presidential residence Aras an Uachtarain on Tuesday (March 3) in Dublin, Ireland Earlier in the day, the royal couple landed at the Dublin airport to begin their three day tour [...]
