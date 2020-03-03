Global  

Donna Brazile Shocks Fox's Ed Henry By Telling Ronna McDaniel 'Go to Hell!'

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile told her Republican counterpart Ronna McDaniel to "go to Hell" with her talking points about how the DNC has "rigged" the 2020 primary against Senator Bernie Sanders.
