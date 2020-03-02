Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Show Must Go On? A Comic Con Expo Won’t Be Canceled Despite Washington Coronavirus Deaths

The Show Must Go On? A Comic Con Expo Won’t Be Canceled Despite Washington Coronavirus Deaths

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Show Must Go On? A Comic Con Expo Won’t Be Canceled Despite Washington Coronavirus DeathsEmerald City Comic Con has not been canceled and is planned to go on as usual from March 12-15 at the Washington State Convention Center, despite coronavirus deaths in the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State

Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State 01:59

 The coronavirus deaths in Washington State are bringing nursing home care into sharp focus, especially considering four of the six people who have died from the virus in the U.S. were patients at the Lifeland Center in Kirkland, Washington, a nursing facility. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-2-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus [Video]Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus

Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

U.S. pushes for more tests as coronavirus deaths rise [Video]U.S. pushes for more tests as coronavirus deaths rise

Six people in the Seattle area have died of the illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Emerald City Comic Con to proceed as planned on March 12-15 with enhanced cleaning and sanitation

Despite concerns about coronavirus, the organizer of Emerald City Comic Con stated that the event will proceed as planned on March 12-15 with increased emphasis...
SeattlePI.com

US Coronavirus death toll rises to six, all in Washington state

The number of US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to six on Monday, all in the state of Washington, officials said, signaling the contagion has taken root...
Zee News Also reported by •The VergeCBS News

Tweets about this

AltruistcMystic

Derek Anderson RT @Mediaite: The Show Must Go On? A Comic Con Expo Won't Be Canceled Despite Washington Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/aHWgdrbU54 47 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite The Show Must Go On? A Comic Con Expo Won't Be Canceled Despite Washington Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/aHWgdrbU54 53 minutes ago

ToysRaphael

RaphaelToys Who remembers the old #Batman TV Show? Here are 2⃣ #dccomics Batman '66 at an outstanding price!! A must for all… https://t.co/jxNTgs9qs3 20 hours ago

mmohanty16

Madhusmita M @HimeshMankad Long...nothing new which we have not seen but I must say the X factor is Ranveer's Simmba...He just s… https://t.co/D40gvHgWTC 1 day ago

acerbic_comic

Marg K @Susann_G @AndrewScheer @theJagmeetSingh Get Scheer's kids to show him how cause there must be some payback for pol… https://t.co/qlXFVtHyQE 2 days ago

TristanArtSD

Art Knight Studios San Diego Comic Fest is very soon... If you want to pick up a print copy of TATZ you should swing by, as it will be… https://t.co/qUsut0d7ay 4 days ago

ratphoria

layla//ianowt spoilers @cupidsclique yeah and that's ur choice but u must remember that comic canon and show canon are different. also wlw… https://t.co/tscn65IY82 4 days ago

ChtChatTwitTwat

👋🏼 It’s Just Me. Twice in the past month during crowd work at a comedy show I've been asked my relationship status. Both times when… https://t.co/dUmLyP1xGD 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.